Warwick's weekly market postponed for two weeks

The weekly market in Warwick will be postponed for the next two weeks.

The town’s Saturday market, which sees traders set up in the market square, has been postponed due to the return of the historic Mop fair.

The Mop, which takes place across two weekends every year in October, traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre. It is also an alcohol free event.

The Mop will return to Warwick town centre on Friday October 17 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday October 18 from noon until 10pm.

On the following weekend, the Runaway Mop will take place from 5pm to 10pm on Friday October 24 and from noon to 10pm on Saturday October 25.

The weekly market will then return to the town on November 1.