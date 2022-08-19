Warwickshire animal rescue sanctuary makes appeal for donations after dry weather leaves it at 'crisis point'
The fields at Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton have turned dry forcing it to supplement fresh grass with extra orders of hay to feed some of its animals. This comes on top of much hardship for the charity – founded 30 years ago - which has been hit by food shortages, broken equipment and Covid cases adding to the financial toll of the pandemic.
A Warwickshire farm animal sanctuary says it is reaching ‘crisis point’ due to the dry weather meaning there is no grass for animals to eat.
Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) in Wolverton is home to some 450 farm animals from sheep and pigs to chickens and rabbits.
But due to little rainfall over previous months the 60 acres of land have turned dry and dusty – meaning the sanctuary has been forced to supplement fresh grass for hay.
Most Popular
It has had to nearly double its order for hay to 40 bales a week – which comes to some £1,200.
It comes on top of much hardship for the charity which has been hit by food shortages, broken equipment and Covid cases adding to the financial toll of the pandemic.During the heatwave it has also had to install fans in the barn, buy cool jackets for some of the elderly animals and volunteers and staff have been working overtime keeping the sheep doused with cool water.Carole Webb, 78, who founded FARS some 30 years ago, said: “We are reaching crisis point and have found ourselves in a desperate situation.“The heat turned our fields brown and dusty within a matter of weeks.“We have never known the land to be this dry and with over 400 rescued sheep to feed, this is becoming a terrible worry. We simply don't have the funds to supplement fresh grass for hay.”
Read More
The charity is now appealing for donations to help feed the animals.Carole added: “Every single donation, no matter the size, will be a huge help and will make a difference to the lives of our rescued woollies.”Visit www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk/ways-to-help to donate or find out more.