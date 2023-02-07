Warwickshire brass group to perform at championships' results ceremony for its debut concert

There will also be a gala concert by Cory Band

A brass band contest has partnered up with the Warwickshire and Coventry Youth Brass Course for this year’s UniBrass championships.

The Unibrass championships will be held at the Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday (February 11) and the Warwickshire and Coventry Youth Brass Band will open the results ceremony with a 20 minute exhibition performance.

This will be the group’s debut concert having been founded post-pandemic to provide more musical opportunities for young brass players under 18 across Warwickshire and Coventry.

The band is run by a group of volunteers from brass bands across the Midlands, the Warwickshire Music Hub, and Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations team.

They will be under the direction of renowned trombonist Simon Hogg.

The rest of the UniBrass event will feature 22 university brass bands and more than 700 students, who will take to the stage to perform a bespoke twenty minute set to entertain the audience and adjudicators.

Alongside winning the title of University Brass Band Champion of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the winning university will also be invited by Brass Bands England (BBE) to represent England at the 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga, Lithuania, where they will compete against the finest brass bands from across Europe.

As well as the competition, the current European Champions and the world’s number one ranked brass band, Cory Band, will end the day, with a gala concert.

