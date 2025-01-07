Warwickshire care home makes card appeal for resident’s 100th birthday
Alveston Leys Bupa Care Home resident, Muriel Brown, will celebrate the milestone on Thursday (January 9) and carers are hoping to decorate her room with the cards.
To celebrate her special day, Muriel’s sons will visit Alveston Leys for a party Muriel’s fellow residents.
Sian Howse, home manager at Alveston Leys, said: “We are all very excited for Muriel’s 100th birthday.
"We are looking forward to seeing what cards our local community send and hope to show Muriel how truly special and loved she is.
“Celebrating milestone birthdays is incredibly important to us at Alveston Leys – we always make a fuss for every resident, and especially when it’s a 100th birthday like Muriel’s.”
Born in Shipley, Yorkshire, Muriel has been a resident at Alveston Leys since October 2023.
Muriel worked with wool control as her husband had a wool trade business, then worked for the Government in charge of the typing pool.
She loved cooking and sports especially playing golf and tennis.
She and her husband went on to have three sons.
When asked for top tips to live a long, happy, healthy life, Muriel said: “Always stay active and do what you can, where you can.”
Alveston Leys Bupa Care Home is situated in Stratford-upon-Avon and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care including those living with Parkinson’s.