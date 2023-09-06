Warwickshire charity brings back ‘meals on wheels’ service for community after council axed service earlier this year

The charity stepped up to provide the service to hundreds of residents across the county.

A Warwickshire charity has started providing a ‘meals on wheels’ service for the community after the original council-run service was axed.

Earlier this year, Warwickshire County Council announced it would be cancelling what many called a ‘vital service’ that delivered meals to hundreds of people.

Some of the WRCC Community Food Fleet staff. Photo shows: Lindsey, Geoff and Adrian. Photo by WRCC

The decision was made after the provider Apetito said it would not be continuing to provide the meals to around 400 residents after May this year.

With the county set to lose the service completely, the charity WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council) stepped up to take on the deliveries.

WRCC, which is well-known for its community services such as Back and 4th community transport and Warm Hubs network, now has a ‘Community Food Fleet ‘ and has started making deliveries.

Residents of Queensway Court in Leamington were some of those in the community to recently start receiving their daily hot meals again.

WRCC's Community Food Fleet that is helping to get hundreds of meals out to residents in the county. Photo by WRCC

WRCC’s chief executive, Kim Slater, said: “We’re delighted that our team of drivers are now out on the road helping those members of our community who need it most.

"We’re providing more than a meal for residents, as our drivers can also make sure people are safe and well in their homes, supporting their wellbeing and providing peace of mind for relatives.”

Meals are available seven days a week, 365 days a year and cost from £7.

WRCC says it provides an extensive menu and can cater for many dietary needs and requirements.

Colin Parrott, WRCC’s chair of trustee, added: “We’re also renewing our call for other responsible charities, local councils and commercial organisations to join us in our mission to provide hot meals to all those who need them in Warwickshire.”

“This is your chance to help make a difference for many vulnerable residents, especially as we head towards what’s likely to be another difficult winter.

"Please get in touch to explore how we can work together.”