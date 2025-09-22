Warwickshire charity supporting children and young people hosting concert in Warwick

A Warwickshire-based charity that supports children and young people is set to host a concert in Warwick later year.

Young Minds Matter, known as YMM, is hosting the event on Saturday November 8 at Warwick Hall, which is on the Warwick School site.

YMM is a charity based in Stratford which supports children and young people with their mental health and well-being.

A spokesperson from YMM said: “After the massive success of our 2017 and 2019 concerts, Young Minds Matter is back with an unforgettable night in 2025.

"Our past concerts raised over £59,000 for local and national mental health charities supporting young people, and this year, as an official charity ourselves, we're ready to make an even bigger impact.

“This incredible evening is not just about fantastic entertainment – it's about supporting the YMM free mentoring service in Warwickshire and Coventry schools, where our team of professionally trained mentors are helping students build resilience, confidence, and self-esteem.

"After the challenges of Covid-19 and lockdown, the need for support has never been greater, and funds raised from this event will go directly towards expanding our free 1:1 mentoring service.”

Taha Elamin will be performing at the concert. Photo supplied by Young Minds Matter (YMM)

The event, which will be presented by ITV’s Sally Be, will feature live music, including performances from local secondary schools, guest speakers, an auction and raffle, and a DJ-led after party.

Performances will include:

Mary Eckert

Taha Elamin

Yasmin Corbett

Stratford Girls Grammar School & Alcester Grammar School Jazz Bands

The Luminae Ensemble from Kings High School

Tudor Hall ensemble

Warwick School musicians

Guest speakers will also include Leigh Timmis, a world record-breaking cyclist and Henry Foote, a young racing driver.

There are two types of ticket options for the event – either a full drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment package which costs £75, or a drinks reception and entertainment ticket which costs £25.

The spokesperson added: “Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening packed with heart, passion, inspiration, entertainment, and the chance to make a real difference.

"Every penny raised will help us continue to be able to provide our free, in demand mentoring service and wellbeing support to more young people in Warwickshire and Coventry.”

For more information or to buy tickets for the concert, go to: https://www.bridgehousetheatre.co.uk/show/an-evening-with-ymm/