Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A comedy drama project run by a Warwickshire charity at care homes and community groups is being used in a university research project.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Leycester House care home in Warwick meet once a month to dress up and act out comedy plays specially adapted for older people.

The comedy drama project is the brainchild of Warwickshire healthcare charity Kissing it Better (KiB) – and now the University of Swansea’s Dementia Research Group want to test the programme’s impact on older people’s memory and mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Leycester House care home in Warwick meet once a month to dress up and act out comedy plays specially adapted for older people. The comedy drama project is the brainchild of Warwickshire healthcare charity Kissing it Better (KiB). Photo supplied by Kissing it Better

KiB aims to end isolation of older people and works to bring old and young people together by creating healthcare projects.

Speaking about the project, Caty Oates from Kissing it Better said: “We wanted to give older people the chance to do something different, where they could really let their hair down and have fun.

“The plays we use are all designed so they can be performed by people with physical and cognitive challenges.

“There’s no physical acting as all the stage directions are described by a narrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Leycester House care home in Warwick meet once a month to dress up and act out comedy plays specially adapted for older people Photo supplied by Kissing it Better

"And every character’s part is highlighted, so people who struggle a bit with their memory can easily follow the script and enjoy the fun and the medical benefits.”

Caty added: “Everyone in the group is having enormous fun. It’s a lovely project, and we’d like to thank the Pargiter Trust for funding this important work.”

KiB set up the monthly Comedy Drama Group at Leycester House care home a year ago.

Volunteer Marj Walsh, who led the groups, said: “Everyone found it challenging, at first, especially following the script, and speaking out loud in front of other people they didn’t really know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Leycester House care home in Warwick meet once a month to dress up and act out comedy plays specially adapted for older people Photo supplied by Kissing it Better

“But soon, they found they could master the physical tasks such as turning the pages and highlighting their scripts, as well as the cognitive challenges of understanding the story and all the different parts within it.”

But it was the laughs that brought the group together.

Marj added: “Soon, the laughter broke through the tension and the group started to embrace their characters. More people have joined the group, and carers are keen to watch the readings and even join in.”

Now researchers from the University of Swansea’s Dementia Research Group are working with KiB for a research study to test the programme’s impact on older people’s memory and mood.

Lead researcher Dr Kyle Jones said: “Previous research shows that engaging in novel and cognitively stimulating tasks provides a form of compensation that rebuffs the impact of cognitive decline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Researchers call this effect ‘cognitive reserve’. Boosting cognitive reserve can help keep the brain stronger for longer, and even fend off dementia.

Dr Jones explains: “People with high levels of cognitive reserve can maintain a good level of quality of life for longer relative to age-matched peers with lower levels of cognitive reserve.

"We want to consider whether activities such as this dramatic script reading can impact cognition in a similar way.”

The full KiB Comedy Drama programme covered care homes and older people’s community groups in Yorkshire and Warwickshire and altogether, more than 130 older people took part.

One Leyster House resident explains the appeal for her: “I thought I’d go along to the first session, as I used to be a French teacher and always had a keen interest in English and Drama.

"I now love coming out my room to join the comedy drama group.

"I like being the narrator in the different plays and dressing up, putting on silly voices.

“After the sessions, I feel so uplifted and raring to go - it gives me energy and positivity and I’m then ready for anything.”

For more information about the charity, go to: www.kissingitbetter.co.uk