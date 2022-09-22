Warwickshire children's charity looking for more volunteers due to rising demand

The Friendship Project for Children has appointed Wright Hassall Partner and head of employment law Tina Chander to its board as a HR trustee.

The charity was established in 1986 and has since matched more than 1,500 children who are in need for a variety of reasons with volunteers for friendship.

Chairman of The Friendship Project for Children Cheryll Rawbone, with Wright Hassall Partner and Head of Employment Law Tina Chander. Photo suppled

Tina’s appointment comes at a key time for the charity as it requires more volunteers becoming adult friends to meet a backlog against rising demand since the pandemic.

Tina said: “I am thrilled to be joining the board of the Friendship Project for Children, offering my expertise to help support their fantastic work in the community.

“The Friendship Project is now looking for more adults to become a friend to a child in need, particularly males.

“All sorts of children need this service – they might have lost a parent or grandparent, or their parent might not be able to dedicate as much time to them.

“A friend can help improve the child’s self-esteem, confidence and allow them an opportunity to have some fun, often lacking in their lives, so a trip to the cinema, going for a bite to eat, canal walk, or football in the park can be so valuable.”