A Band of Brothers' Quest for Community residential weekend. Picture supplied.

A Leamington support group for young men is appealing for older men to be mentors as it prepares to launch a new programme next month.

A Band of Brothers (ABOB) Leamington will launch its Autumn Quest for Community with a residential weekend on Friday October 28, which will aim to bring challenge and healing to men who hear the call to change their lives for the better.

The group has said: “If you feel like you are a man who is not living up to your potential, who has some life experience and would like to step up to mentor young men and want to be more involved in your community then you might want tobe a role model healthy masculinity to young men who are in or at risk of the criminal justice system.

"Men who have experience of the criminal justice system are especially welcomed.”

The Quest for Community has worked with hundreds of men nationally with more than 80 per never going on to re-offend.

ABOB’s vision is to make a world where every man fulfils their potential with a sense of meaning, connection and purpose.

The Leamington branch is holding an open evening for anybody interested in becoming a mentor at the Salvation Army in Chapel Street on Monday October 10 from 7pm.

Jon Temple, a volunteer, said “I was depressed and felt completely unable to deal with what life was throwing at me.