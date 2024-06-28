Warwickshire communities mark 'Refugee Week' with events and activities
Workshops, cultural performances, and community gatherings provided open spaces for newly arrived communities and residents to share their stories and experiences.
Reflecting on the week, portfolio holder for children and families, Cllr Sue Markham said: “Refugee Week has been a testament to the incredible spirit of Warwickshire’s residents and their commitment to inclusivity and solidarity.
"The events have not only highlighted the rich cultural diversity within our community but also demonstrated the power of coming together to support one another.
"We are proud of the work done by all the community and volunteering groups, schools as well as our council Migration and Community Partnerships teams, and the positive impact these activities have had on fostering understanding and unity.
“We extend our gratitude to all Warwickshire residents, communities, services, and businesses who have consistently supported refugees.”
"Their assistance in providing sanctuary, friendship, and opening their homes has been crucial in creating an environment where refugees can rebuild their lives, thrive, and make valuable contributions to our diverse society.
"This is an opportunity to highlight the ongoing need for support due to the continuing conflict in Ukraine. The Homes for Ukraine scheme relies on the kindness of Warwickshire residents to make a difference to those affected by the conflict.”
One of the highlights of the week was the "Our Home, Our Art" Youth Art Competition.
This art exhibition showcased the creativity of children and young people who participated in the competition.
Their work, reflecting the theme "our home," were displayed in libraries across Warwickshire, including Atherstone, Rugby, Nuneaton, Leamington, and Wellesbourne, throughout Refugee Week.
Library staff said the Leamington art display was particularly popular among grandparents visiting with their grandchildren.
Another event was “a taste of home”, where more than 160 individuals, including members of the refugee community, their friends, and families, joined together and shared dishes that represent home.
Refugee Runway, a fashion show highlighting traditional clothing from around the world, also took place.
The show featured outfits brought by refugees to Warwickshire, alongside poems by local school children and a live Ukrainian band.
It also showcased the results of several sewing projects run by the Migration Team.
A feature of the fashion show was a dress created by Libby Esler, a local artist, with the WCC Migration team.
Libby led a series of sewing workshops working with refugees and asylum seekers across Warwickshire.
The dress, crafted by 28 women, two men, and four children from 13 different countries, incorporated more than 350 paper flowers and 200 fabric flowers.
Libby said: “Growing a garden requires sunshine, nurturing, and care.
"As it flourishes and blooms into a beautiful, blossoming oasis, we can all appreciate and enjoy its stunning beauty. This collaborative dress has brought focus and joy to many.”