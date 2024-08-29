Warwickshire community groups given extra time to apply to create orchards and micro woods

Community groups are being given extra time to apply to create community orchards and micro woods across the county. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The application window has been extended until the end of 2024.

The initiative, funded by Defra's Coronation Heritage Living Fund (CLHF), allows residents to plant a tribute in their local communities.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “These projects will not only provide beautiful spaces for residents to enjoy but also contribute to a more sustainable county by increasing biodiversity and improving air quality.”

Fruitful Pursuits

The Fruitful Pursuits Community Orchards project aims to reverse the decline of traditional orchards by encouraging communities to plant a variety of fruit trees in underused green spaces.

Micro Woods

The project also encourages the creation of community micro woods. Inspired by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki's planting method, these miniature woodlands utilize mixed native species planted at high density to create a natural growth pattern in urban areas.

The council said that unlike many other planting methods, these woods require minimal maintenance after the initial establishment period and have far lower vulnerability to vandalism compared to traditional tree planting.

How to Get Involved

Applications for the 2024/25 planting season are now open.

Applications for Community Orchards close at the end of 2024, with planting to be completed by March 2025.

Anyone interested in creating a micro wood should contact Warwickshire County Council’s Natural Capital team.

General enquiries regarding tree planting initiatives can be directed to the Natural Capital team at: [email protected]