Warwickshire council strengthens support for electric vehicle use with new parking policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to achieving net zero across the county has taken a step forward as the authority’s cabinet approved a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Parking Policy.

The policy allows the council to make some on-street charging bays EV-Only.

The bays can currently be used by all car types.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An electric vehicle charging point. Picture supplied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limiting availability to charging EVs only will increase their availability for EV drivers across the county.

The updated parking policy comes as electric vehicle ownership in the region continues to steadily increase and directly aligns with the council’s transport and environmental aims of prioritising sustainable travel and reducing harmful emissions.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: The ownership of electric vehicles has dramatically increased in Warwickshire since we first started designating parking bays for their use. Now, we need more parking bays that are solely for EV use not only to reflect that but also to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.

"Encouraging and increasing the use of an electric vehicle is key to our commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon, as a county, by 2050 and this policy change clearly demonstrates our commitment to delivering a sustainable future for Warwickshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad