Warwickshire County Council: children's centres and mental health services could be hit by cuts

Children’s centres and mental health and domestic abuse support are among areas where cuts are “likely to be needed” for Warwickshire County Council to balance its books.

That is the stark warning set to be discussed at tomorrow’s (Thursday, December 12) meeting of the cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas – as it considers options for the county’s 2025-26 budget.

The council sets its budget for the forthcoming financial year every February with politicians tasked with taking the final decisions based on a framework put forward by the authority’s financial experts.

The medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) – a five-year plan of what things are likely to cost and how they will be funded based on what is known now – is also refreshed each year with the latest version highlighting the need to find £80 million between April 2025 and March 2030.

The council’s report reads: “The focus remains on the identification and quantification of options to maintain, and where possible improve, services to residents through better procurement, improvements in efficiency, increased income and reductions in demand.

“However, the level of savings needed means that some service reductions are also likely to be needed.”

Local government finances are proving a challenge nationally and despite being in a healthier position than many, Warwickshire is feeling the squeeze.

The council brought in stringent spending restrictions earlier this year to mitigate anticipated overspends of some £27 million on the current year's budget, and the need to fund the increasing pressures on services that must be delivered – special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), home-to-school transport and social care – on an ongoing basis are handing councillors tough choices about things they may want to deliver but are struggling to afford.

Potential cuts

More than £400,000 worth of savings could be saved if plans to “reduce or discontinue” adult weight management, domestic abuse and sexual assault services and contributions to HEART – a cross-council organisation that helps with home adaptations for the disabled – at the end of current contracts are seen through.

A “strategic review and repurposing” of children and families centres would save £900,000 in 2028-29.

Commentary within the report says it would be delivered “through synergies with libraries and other council services (or) buildings where appropriate”.

The end of the Healthy Child Programme pilot from 2027-28, a prevention service, would claw back up to £190,000 but continuation is being considered.

Mental health could be hit twice with prevention services earmarked for a £200,000 cut and employment support to be reduced by £40,000 from 2026-27.

Housing related support through health and care commissioning is facing a cut of £1 million in the forthcoming year, whilw it is proposed to cut grass verges twice per year rather than three times, saving £89,000, with dual carriageways trimmed only one a year rather than twice, reducing spend by another £80,000.

Reshaping services A “service redesign” in line with the Families First programme is expected to save £1.8 million on staffing, training and development costs in the children’s and families department over the next three years, while £2 million of savings are being targeted in home-to-school transport – including £1.2 million across the coming year.

A service review of winter gritting is proposed “to reduce expenditure through more efficient delivery of services”, saving £250,000 in 2026-27 – this was an area highlighted for cutbacks this time last year but they were shelved as part of a £5 million boost in funding from government.

The council also aims to save £3 million on social care through “demand management”, although similar targets have been missed amid rising demand in recent years.

Charging more for services Income generation forms a big part of the council’s plans with £2.6 million extra expected to come in from “changes to charges” for and the expansion of pay and display parking, plus added revenue from parking permits for residents. The county expects to bring in £29.7 million extra from contributions from those receiving care over the next five years, and there are plans to drive up use of the council’s business centres, including take-up of “virtual office space”, to raise £775,000. A more “commercial approach” to county’s country parks is expected to bring in £75,000 across the next two years.

What will actually happen, and when?

That is down to elected councillors but whatever their political persuasion, they will be between a rock and a hard place.

Each political party puts forward its budget proposals, laying out which services it will save, or ones that it may wish to introduce and fund, but the money has to come from somewhere.

With such a big majority, the Conservative budget is likely to sail through.

Changes – particularly on the potential cuts – may come forward when the government finalises how much funding it will grant the council. An extra £5 million came forward last year and headed off some of the least popular cuts.

That news is expected before Christmas, meaning elected officials will mull over what it means during the festive period.

The council’s employed financial experts will then present an updated picture to cabinet in January to inform the budget proposals put forward by each political party in February.