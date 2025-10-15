Warwickshire County Council has said it is ‘disappointed’ with the overall ‘requires improvement’ rating provided by the education watchdog Ofsted.

The inspection took place in June and the report was published this week (October 14).

The council was rated across four areas:

The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families

The experiences and progress of children who need help and protection

The experiences and progress of children in care

The experiences and progress of care leavers

The experiences and progress of care leavers area was rated as ‘good’ – but the other three areas were rated as ‘requires improvement to be good’, which resulted in the overall ‘requires improvement’ rating for the council.

Both the council and Ofsted acknowledge that the inspection took place during a period of change for the authority’s children’s services.

The council was selected to be pathfinder for the Department for Education’s Families First for Children programme, which has meant changes, reviews and restructuring has taken place.

However, Ofsted said the council has weaknesses and inconsistencies.

The report

The report said: “Warwickshire was selected as one of the Department for Education’s wave 2 pathfinder local authorities, testing the government’s proposals for reforms.

“While recognising the local authority’s ambitions for the pathfinder to enhance services for the future, current frontline help, protection and care for children are not consistent.

“Weaknesses in oversight, supervision and decision-making are limiting the impact of frontline practice in important parts of the service.

“Some of the areas of improvement which were identified at the last inspection have not been fully addressed.

“While children and young people are generally well supported, some children experience delays in their needs being assessed, and for a small number of children, the initial response is not sufficiently robust to reduce risk or prevent additional harm.

“Leaders have made fairly regular use of unlawful unregistered provision for some children in care.”

The report did also highlight some of the council’s strengths.

It said: “Since the last inspection in 2021, the local authority has improved the response to disabled children and to those children who are experiencing extra-familial harm, and specialist teams have been developed to support children to remain living within their families or to be reunited with them.

“Support for care-experienced young people remains a strength.

“They are listened to and supported to make a meaningful contribution to shaping services.

“A significant programme of change has been underway over the last year as leaders have implemented the pathfinder, including the creation of a new ‘front door’ called Family Connect, a new Family Help service which provides targeted early help, support for children in need and on child protection plans, and new Multi-Agency Child Protection Teams (MACPT) who are responsible for all child protection decision-making for children in Warwickshire.”

Council’s response

Responding to the report, Nigel Minns, executive director for children and young people at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The six months the Ofsted inspection focused on were a period of significant change for the council’s children’s services.

"As a ‘Families First for Children’ pathfinder we were in the process of implementing new systems and approaches.

"These changes involved a major restructure, and we recognise that we are still on our journey to embed new ways of working.

“The resulting report reflects our work to transform services and the strong foundations we’ve built, yet highlights some areas for improvement.

“Whilst we are disappointed with Ofsted’s overall judgment of 'requires improvement', the many areas of good practice highlighted must reassure residents and partners of the good work taking place in Warwickshire.

"The positive areas highlighted in the inspectors' report include our 'good' work with care leavers, an effective emergency duty team, sensitive work with children and a strong workforce including our multi-agency partnerships.

"This is the first graded inspection by Ofsted of a local authority which has fully implemented this completely new approach to children’s services.

"The council’s role as a pathfinder authority requires leading a new approach for families through bold and innovative changes to practice including a multi-agency child protection service involving education, health and police.

"We feel the inspectors did not fully consider these evolving practice methods in their judgement.

"Work is already taking place across the areas for improvement noted in the report as our services continue to develop under this new approach and we are confident that the positive impact of these changes will become increasingly evident as change is embedded.

"We are immensely proud of the progress made and the dedication of our workforce and we remain focused on delivering high-quality, child-centred services which will drive improvements for Warwickshire’s children and families."

To view the report go to: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/44/80576