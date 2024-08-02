Warwickshire County Council responds to Leamington garage's petition to bring back small business parking permits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire County Council says it “will continue to review the situation” over changes to the issuing of parking permits to small businesses.

This week, T&H Motor Services in Leamington town centre, launched a petition to ‘bring back’ small business parking permits.

The garage’s owner said he feels as if “the rug has been pulled from under his business” over the council’s withdrawal of the annual permits, which could be used by staff and customers to park their cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the added cost to the business to cover parking charges could now amount to more than £67,000 annually.

T&H Motor Services in Leamington

In response, a spokesman for the county council said: “Following several years of public complaints regarding high levels of misuse across the County, a new digital service was introduced to replace the outdated paper-based system.

"Historically, informal arrangements in various towns allowed non-residents to access the residents parking scheme, affecting space availability.

“The transition to the digital system has resolved many of these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Consequently, some organisations and businesses are now unable to obtain resident permits.

"The council acknowledges the impact this has had and will continue to review the situation.

"If deemed necessary, we may seek public consultation on these matters.”

The petition, which can be viewed and signed here https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-business-parking-permits-for-small-independent-garages-in-warwickshire says: “In Leamington and surrounding areas lies a wealth of independently-run, small garages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our garage, like many others, has survived the gruelling throes of a global pandemic – an accomplishment only achieved through resilience and community support.

"Unfortunately, the cessation of business parking permits by Warwickshire County Council since March 2024 has escalated our operational costs, causing significant strain on our survival.

“The withdrawal of these permits has forced us to incur steep parking expenses, onerous ticketing, and punitive fines.

“Our struggle parallels those of other businesses in the area that contribute invaluably to Warwickshire's economy and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision to discontinue the permits threatens our existence, undermining our contribution to the county's economic growth.

“Business parking permits aren't a luxury, they’re a necessity that enables small-scale businesses in Warwickshire to provide quality service without the burden of disproportionate expenses.

""Therefore, we urge Warwickshire County Council to reinstate these permits and provide a suitable solution that supports the lifeblood of our economy.”