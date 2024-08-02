Warwickshire County Council responds to Leamington garage's petition to bring back small business parking permits
This week, T&H Motor Services in Leamington town centre, launched a petition to ‘bring back’ small business parking permits.
The garage’s owner said he feels as if “the rug has been pulled from under his business” over the council’s withdrawal of the annual permits, which could be used by staff and customers to park their cars.
He said the added cost to the business to cover parking charges could now amount to more than £67,000 annually.
In response, a spokesman for the county council said: “Following several years of public complaints regarding high levels of misuse across the County, a new digital service was introduced to replace the outdated paper-based system.
"Historically, informal arrangements in various towns allowed non-residents to access the residents parking scheme, affecting space availability.
“The transition to the digital system has resolved many of these issues.
"Consequently, some organisations and businesses are now unable to obtain resident permits.
"The council acknowledges the impact this has had and will continue to review the situation.
"If deemed necessary, we may seek public consultation on these matters.”
The petition, which can be viewed and signed here https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-business-parking-permits-for-small-independent-garages-in-warwickshire says: “In Leamington and surrounding areas lies a wealth of independently-run, small garages.
"Our garage, like many others, has survived the gruelling throes of a global pandemic – an accomplishment only achieved through resilience and community support.
"Unfortunately, the cessation of business parking permits by Warwickshire County Council since March 2024 has escalated our operational costs, causing significant strain on our survival.
“The withdrawal of these permits has forced us to incur steep parking expenses, onerous ticketing, and punitive fines.
“Our struggle parallels those of other businesses in the area that contribute invaluably to Warwickshire's economy and community spirit.
"The decision to discontinue the permits threatens our existence, undermining our contribution to the county's economic growth.
“Business parking permits aren't a luxury, they’re a necessity that enables small-scale businesses in Warwickshire to provide quality service without the burden of disproportionate expenses.
""Therefore, we urge Warwickshire County Council to reinstate these permits and provide a suitable solution that supports the lifeblood of our economy.”