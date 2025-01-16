Warwickshire entrepreneur named one of 2025’s most impressive female founders
Gemma Cardwell, of Ettington near Leamington, launched the multi award-winning Gemma & Jodi’s Pet Services in 2021 and is now being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country as part of the campaign to celebrate the achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.
The f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.
In 2024, Gemma also received recognition as Dog Walker of the Year by the Animal Star Awards, Most Community Focused Pet Business by Lux Life Magazine, and, more recently, as a Silver Winner at the Best Business Women Awards.
On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Gemma said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be part of such an inspiring group of female entrepreneurs.
"After a successful 2024, this recognition feels especially meaningful.
"I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, building the business with Jodi, my life partner, while raising our beautiful daughter.
"Balancing motherhood with our work at GJPS makes every milestone even more special.
"It’s proof that with passion, purpose, and the right support, you can achieve anything.”
Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country and help to provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.
To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2025/