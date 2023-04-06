Warwickshire Fire and Rescue looking to recruit residents to be on-call firefighters

The will also be an information session.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is looking to recruit residents to be on-call firefighters.

On-call firefighters are paid for an agreed number of hours each week where they are available to attend incidents should they occur.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit more on-call firefighters. Photo by WFRS

They are paid a set wage for being available, as well as an additional wage for any hours worked attending call-outs or training.

They help the fire and rescue service by ensuring there are enough trained officers available to respond to incidents.

To be eligible to become an on-call firefighter, you must either live or work within five minutes of a fire station.

Those who are self-employed or working remotely can also do their jobs from one of the fire stations, in which instance they would be eligible despite living further away, including outside of Warwickshire.

WFRS is also holding an online information evening on April 25 about becoming an on-call firefighter. To book a slot go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/on-call-firefighter-qa-session-tickets-512834651247