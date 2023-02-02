Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service gets award for helping elderly and vulnerable patients return home

Last year, the service helped more than 1,000 people home from hospital.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Hospital to Home (HTH) team has received a ‘Gold Medal Award’ for its service that helps elderly and vulnerable patients return home after hospital stays.

The award is from the Emergency Care Improvement Support Team, NHS England.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service 's Hospital to Home team received a ‘Gold Medal Award’ from the Emergency Care Improvement Support Team, NHS England. Photo supplied

It was presented to the team by Amanda Pritchard, chief executive officer of the NHS, on January 20 at Warwick Hospital.

The award is part of the NHS ‘Re-Condition The Nation’ campaign, which encourages health and social care teams and settings to think of ways to prevent patients from declining due to inactivity while in hospital.

Last year, the HTH service transported 1,428 people home from hospital.