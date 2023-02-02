Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service gets award for helping elderly and vulnerable patients return home

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Hospital to Home (HTH) team has received a ‘Gold Medal Award’ for its service that helps elderly and vulnerable patients return home after hospital stays.
The award is from the Emergency Care Improvement Support Team, NHS England.
It was presented to the team by Amanda Pritchard, chief executive officer of the NHS, on January 20 at Warwick Hospital.
The award is part of the NHS ‘Re-Condition The Nation’ campaign, which encourages health and social care teams and settings to think of ways to prevent patients from declining due to inactivity while in hospital.
Last year, the HTH service transported 1,428 people home from hospital.
HTH officer Saeed Sheikh said: “We take great pleasure in accepting this award on behalf of our Hospital to Home team, as well as all those who play vital role in the background contributing towards our success.”