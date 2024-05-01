Warwickshire fire service holds annual awards ceremony for those who have helped keep community safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) has celebrated the outstanding achievements of its firefighters, staff and members of the community at its recent annual awards ceremony.

Recipients were honoured at The British Motor Museum last Thursday (April 18) with the event celebrating all areas of the service.

The ceremony began with the presentation of Long Service and Good Conduct Medals and clasps to firefighters who have dedicated 20 years or more to the service.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service annual awards 2024. Picture supplied.

Presented by Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox, award recipients included crew manager Iain Cresswell, firefighter Andrew Humphreys, and station manager Michele Crossan.

Individuals and teams were recognised for their exceptional service to the community through the Putting Communities First awards.

These awards, presented by The High Sheriff of Warwickshire Rajvinder Kaur Gill, acknowledge those who go above and beyond their roles to promote fire safety and well-being.

Sara Beirne was awarded for her work with the Princes Trust and StayWise, helping young people build confidence and access fire safety education materials.

Anne and Keith Duncan were recognised for their dedication to the nursery box initiative, delivering educational resources to children on fire safety.

Firefighter Nicholas Smith received an award for his commitment to road safety and delivering fire safety education to diverse groups across the county.

Rugby crew manager Adam Woodfield and firefighter Stefan Sturgess were awarded for their initiative in providing free defibrillator training to the community.

Steve Trinder, who recently retired from the Transport Department, was acknowledged for his 34 years of service and his exemplary actions during the 1998 Warwickshire floods.

The Exceptional Leadership Awards, presented by Warwickshire County Council chair Councillor Christopher Kettle, honoured individuals who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and contribute to a positive organisational culture.

Temporary group manager Michael Atkin was recognised for his leadership during a period of significant change, introducing new structures and fostering collaboration across WFRS.

Station manager Amanda Swinden received an award for her exemplary leadership in ensuring a smooth transition for the fire control team when RAAC was identified in the control suite.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook presented commendations to individuals who displayed exceptional dedication to duty.

Station managers Joanne Carter and Orla McllDuff were commended for their commitment to integrity and delivering workshops that promote equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Mr Brook said: “Alongside these workshops they have both demonstrated the highest levels of integrity in their day-to-day behaviours, actively promoting the core code of ethics within the fire service.”

Watch Manager James Blatcher, Firefighters Oliver Bullingham, Mitchell Colby, and Sam Walton received commendations for their lifesaving actions at a road traffic collision where the paramedic at the scene said that their quick thinking provided the best possible chance of survival for those involved.

Pardeep Johal was awarded for her unwavering dedication to fire safety education, sharing her family's story and reaching out to diverse communities in Punjabi.

Mr Brook said: “Pardeep's extraordinary commitment to raising fire safety awareness cannot be overstated.

"Her continuous efforts to make a difference and prevent fires demonstrate her courage, compassion, and selflessness.”

Tracey Owen was commended for her exceptional work ethic and support as a project coordinator on critical projects, ensuring user-focused outcomes.

Paul Jones was awarded the Kieran Amos Community Award in recognition of his kindness and support towards a colleague, helping them develop and secure a permanent job.

Mr Brook said: "I’m incredibly proud of all our award winners this evening.

"Their dedication, skill, and compassion are what make WFRS such a valuable asset to our community.

"These awards are a testament to their ongoing commitment to keeping Warwickshire safe."

Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, commended all the nominees and award recipients for their dedication.

He said: “The awards recognise not only the award recipients but also the entire WFRS team for their incredible commitment to the safety and well-being of the Warwickshire community.