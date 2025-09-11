Warwickshire firefighters granted extended maternity pay to combat cancer risks

Warwickshire firefighters are to be eligible for 48 weeks of maternity pay in a bid to combat cancer risks for new mothers and their babies.

The proposal from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue to increase the allowance for operational staff was brought on the back of studies that show firefighters to be at an increased risk of developing cancer due to the toxins present in the environments in which they work.

Ongoing research shows that breastfeeding mothers can pass these toxins to their babies with the full year off – when dovetailed with leave accrued during maternity – one of the mitigations.

It follows on from the service implementing clean and dirty areas for personal protective equipment (PPE) and removing expectant mothers from operational duties as soon as they report pregnancies.

Assistant chief fire officer Sally Waldron told Warwickshire County Council’s Staff and Pensions Committee: “This is around what we can do to minimise the risk to newborn babies and nursing mothers returning to the workplace.

"There is a growing body of evidence that suggests there is a health and safety risk and contaminants can pass through breastmilk.”

The extra time is for operational personnel only with Ms Waldron reporting that the service averages one such maternity case per year. On that basis it is estimated the additional cost will be £16,000 per year which is available from existing budgets.

Ms Waldron added: “Other fire and rescue services are seeing firefighters leave the profession. If that were to happen, it costs nearly £20,000 to train them and it takes two years for them to be competent in their role.”

The committee approved the plan without dissent after wider questions on the risks firefighters face.

Councillor Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem, Stratford North) asked about mothers who breastfeed for an extended period of time.

Ms Waldron replied: “It hasn’t happened yet but we could look at providing alternative work following the 52 weeks.

“That does have a financial implication because while anyone is not on operational duty, we have to cover that. It is something we would look into on a case-by-case basis.”

Councillor Sam Jones (Green, Warwick North) queried whether all operational staff were being briefed on the increased cancer risks.

Ms Waldron said: “There is a huge push from within all the trade unions with the fire service and rep bodies around making sure people are aware that they have to be responsible for their PPE, that it is bagged up properly and that clean areas in stations must stay clean.

“At the new Minerva (training) unit (in Rugby), there are steam facilities that help firefighters sweat out contaminants as quickly as possible.

“It is an ongoing piece of work, this is one part of the puzzle but we must remain vigilant and keep encouraging people to take responsibility personally while taking responsibility as an employer as well.”

Committee chair Councillor Mike Bannister (Reform UK, Nuneaton Abbey) offered his support.

“We have to be on top of these things,” he said.

“If we look back at asbestosis, the number of people who didn’t know about it or didn’t do anything about it, so I welcome this report.”