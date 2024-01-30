Warwickshire florist wins national award for her work in the wedding industry
A Warwickshire florist has win a national award for her work in the wedding industry.
Claire Higgs, of Hibiscus Floral Design, won the title of Wedding Florist of the Year 2024 at the national final for the Wedding Industry Awards in London this month.
Claire, who has a studio based in Pillerton Priors near Warwick, said: “It was the most incredible evening surrounded by the best of the best wedding industry suppliers in the country.
"My sincere thanks also goes to all of my amazing couples who took the time to vote and leaving me such wonderful kind words.
"Being your wedding florist and a part of your special days has been an absolute privilege.”
For more information about Claire and Hibiscus Floral Design visit www.hibiscusfloraldesign.co.uk