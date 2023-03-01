Warwickshire golf club helps raise money for charity with Valentine's event

Last year’s event was cancelled due to poor weather.

A golf club in Leek Wootton helped raise money for charity with a Valentine’s event.

Last month, The Warwickshire Golf Club held the event with 96 members, both new and seasoned, playing in teams of four.

Sophie Tobin, the West Midland’s regional manager from Sported, was presented with a mock cheque for £3,800, representing the money raised since the beginning of November and another £1,000 was raised on the golf day itself. Photo supplied

Chris Thewlis won the nearest the pin prize for men on the fourth – with an amazing hole in one. He was also part of the winning team, with 96 points.

Other members of the team were Neil Brookes, Joseph Cowles and Will Leaver.

Second, on countback, with 89 points were Jamie Pratt, Ian Shand, Neil Shand and Alistair Thorpe. Third, also on 89 points, were Frankie Heydari, Lesley Pettigrew, Victoria and Tom Ratcliffe Law.

A spokesperson from the golf club said: “The club’s charity for the year, chosen by the ladies’, men’s, and seniors’ captains is Sported and we were delighted that Sophie Tobin, the West Midland’s regional manager, was able to attend the after golf meal.

“She gave an excellent presentation on a local group, Coventrians FC, who have been supported by Sported over several years.

“The great work the charity do for disadvantaged youngsters in helping local sporting groups was really brought home to all of us when we discovered that a lady member playing on the day has been treasurer of Coventrians FC for some years.