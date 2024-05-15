Warwickshire health trusts create 'breakthrough' device to help children with Cystic Fibrosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health trusts in Warwickshire have worked together to create 'breakthrough' device to help children with Cystic Fibrosis.

The Cystic Fibrosis Team from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW), in collaboration with Hydrate for Health, have developed a device called HydroBubble.

It was launched across Coventry and Warwickshire in April and the device aims to support children with Cystic Fibrosis.

Ivan Wright pictured with the HydroBubble device with Rebecca Bott (back row, second from left) and members of the Cystic Fibrosis service team, who developed the HydroBubble device.Bottom left to right – Dr Maggie Hufton (Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Consultant, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW)), Ivan Wright, Annika Shepherd (Advanced Childrens Respiratory Physiotherapist, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust), Grainne O’Neill (Paediatric Physiotherapist, UHCW). Top left to right – Jane White (CF Nurse, Community Children's Nursing (CNN) Team South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust), Rebecca Bott (Mum of Ivan), Yasmin Hussaini (CF Nurse, CCN Team South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust) and Dr Rajesh Srikantaiah (Paediatric CF Consultant, UHCW). Photo supplied

Yasmin Hussaini, Jane White and Naomi Parsons, from the Cystic Fibrosis Team, developed HydroBubble after identifying a better way to deliver a critical NHS treatment.

Back in August 2023, the trio contacted Mark Moran MBE, CEO of Hydrate for Health, to inquire about adapting one of Hydrate for Health’s products.

The goal was to create a more sustainable and cost-effective solution to traditional methods of delivering Bubble PEP (Positive Expiratory Pressure) for chest physiotherapy—a technique where patients blow bubbles into water to clear secretions (phlegm / sputum) from their lungs.

The HydroBubble was then created, which keeps airways open by producing vibrations in the lungs to help loosen and move secretions towards the larger airways, where a huff or a cough can clear them, which reduces the risk of infections.

Bubble PEP physiotherapy is traditionally administered using a 1-litre bottle of sterile water and suction tubing. However, this method is costly and results in significant waste, with the equipment challenging to store and dispose of.

The trusts say the HydroBubble is reusable, more affordable as well as easier to clean and use – and that it is also suitable for some other respiratory conditions.

The trusts said feedback from famlilies has been positive.

Rebecca Bott, mother of Ivan Wright – a Cystic Fibrosis patient, said: “The device is really simple and effective, and it makes chest physiotherapy fun for Ivan.

“He can already drink by himself, so HydroBubble is simple for him to use by himself.”

Yasmin Hussaini and Jane White from SWFT’s Community Children's Nursing Team said: “We have been using HydroBubble with our Cystic Fibrosis toddlers and children.

"The device, which our children use twice daily for chest physiotherapy and think is great fun, can be conveniently used indoors, outdoors or on the go.

“The HydroBubble can also be used by adults and children who suffer with extra secretions, as well as people who have been diagnosed with a chronic lung condition such as COPD and Bronchiectasis.”

Maggie Hufton, UHCW Consultant Paediatrician, added: “Airway clearance is a vital part of paediatric Cystic Fibrosis care, and we are so proud to be part of this exciting development.