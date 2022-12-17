Warwickshire libraries hosting activities and events over the festive period

Libraries across Warwickshire will be holding activities, events and ‘warm hubs’ for residents over the festive period.

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries will be open this festive season, offering free children’s craft activities, a virtual reading group for adults, and Twixmas opening hours to help residents make the most of the warm communal spaces. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries will be offering free children’s crafts, a virtual reading group for adults, and Twixmas opening hours between Christmas and New Year.

For children aged four to 11 years, many of W libraries are offering free sessions with Christmas crafts, which they can take home.

The sessions are happening at multiple library locations between December 19 to December 29 and at different times so that as many children as possible are able to attend.

Majority of the craft sessions are drop-in, with no pre-booking required, however on a few dates where booking is essential this is stated in the event’s online description.

To view the dates, times, and library locations go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/christmas-crafts-for-children-1426069

Adult visitors are invited to join the free Virtual Reading Group event on Wednesday, December 21 at 8pm, where attendees will be able to discuss their favourite books from 2022 as well as their best Christmas reading recommendations.

For any questions before the event, email: [email protected]

Warwickshire Libraries are also offering ‘Twixmas’ opening hours so residents can still visit libraries on December 29, 30, and 31. For information about library opening go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Warwickshire libraries are great communal spaces to feel safe, well and connected, and, especially with such a wonderful programme of free craft events for children, and our Twixmas opening hours on the 29, 30, and 31 December, our doors will be open and our staff can’t wait to say hello.”

Warwickshire Libraries are also participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative this winter.

Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time.

Each participating library will also provide support to help visitors to access advice and guidance from partner organisations such as Citizens Advice.