Warwickshire Libraries hosting 'Green Halloween' events during half term

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:54 BST
Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a series of ‘Green Halloween’ activities during half term. Photo by Warwickshire County Council
Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a series of ‘Green Halloween’ activities during half term.

Warwickshire County Council’s library services will be marking ‘Green Libraries Week’ which runs from October 27 to November 2.

The week aims to highlight how libraries can “inspire positive change for people and the planet”.

This year, Warwickshire Libraries is hosting a full programme of "family-friendly, creative, and climate-conscious events” during the October half term.

Events will be held at various libraries across the county, including storytelling sessions, crafts and eco workshops.

Councillor Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and socalities, said: “Green Libraries Week isn’t just about a week of activities - it’s about creating opportunities for lifelong learning.

"Libraries have a vital role in helping our communities understand and take action on the issues that matter most, including sustainability and caring for the environment.

"We’re proud to see Warwickshire Libraries leading the way.”

For more information about the ‘Green Halloween’ events go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/green-halloween-4702103

