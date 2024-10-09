Warwickshire libraries set to host “Body in the Library” murder mystery events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is once again hosting the murder mystery “Body in the Library” events this month.

Suitable for those aged 18 and above, the events will be available at multiple libraries across the county as well as St John’s House Museum in Warwick.

The events have been inspired by real crimes found in Warwickshire’s local history archives.

During each event, a detective duo is called upon to investigate a crime in the local library.

They will require help from the audience to discover who committed the deed.

The “Body in the Library” events will be taking place at:

St John’s House in Warwick on October 15

Southam Library on October 16

Kenilworth Library on October 17

Rugby Library on October 18

Leamington Library on October 19

Tickets cost £20 per person, which includes one free drink.

Doors are open from 7pm, with the murder mystery performance taking place from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, including a short interval.

Additional drinks will also be available to buy on the night. To be added to a waiting list for any sold-out events, email: [email protected]

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "Following the success of Warwickshire Libraries ‘Body in the Library’ events earlier this year, we are delighted to offer an exciting return of this unique and interactive experience.”

"Libraries are vibrant and inclusive spaces at the heart of our communities, and this creative partnership with Heartbreak Productions highlights the diverse range of activities and events on offer for the people of Warwickshire to come together and enjoy.”

The “Body in the Library” events are being delivered in partnership with Leamington based Heartbreak Productions, and supported by Arts Council England.

To book tickets for the above events, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/body-in-the-library-3588119?