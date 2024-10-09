Warwick's Lord Leycester welcomes first female 'brother' in its 450-year history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic home for veterans in Warwick is welcoming its first female ‘brother’ in its 450-year history in a huge milestone for the unique landmark.

After 450 years and 400 male residents known as Brethren, the Lord Leycester has selected Janet Brodie-Murphy as a new resident into the community of veterans who have lived on the Medieval site since the reign of Elizabeth I.

Janet has moved to the Lord Leycester with fellow veteran and partner Alan Gill BEM. They met when the pair were both In-Pensioners at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Alan Gill and Janet Brodie-Murphy at the Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo by Owen Thompson Photography.

Alan will also become a member of the Brethren.

The Lord Leycester is one of the most significant medieval sites in Europe. Jan and Alan will join five other veterans who call the half-timbered buildings home.

Within the community they will be referred to as Brother Jan and Brother Alan, just as in Tudor times.

“I am the first female master of the Lord Leycester and I am delighted we now have the first female Brother as well,” said Heidi Meyer, master of the Lord Leycester.

“We are an ancient organization founded to take care of wounded veterans in the Tudor age and we haven’t changed much - except now finally we have a female Brother. That’s progress.”

The Lord Leycester was built by the powerful Warwick Guilds in the late 1300s and later given to Elizabeth I’s courtier Robert Dudley as a home for soldiers injured in the wars of the Tudor age.

In its 450-year history, the Lord Leycester has welcomed over 400 men to live in private lodgings on the site.

It remains home to former soldiers to this day, and the Brethren welcome visitors at the main gates as well as leading guided tours around the Medieval buildings and garden.

Alan, who served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, fell in love with the Lord Leycester during a visit to Warwick– which has recently undergone a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

The couple then applied to become official ‘Brethren’.

Meyer said: “We have a centuries-long history of welcoming war heroes to live as part of our community, and the Brethren play a key role in welcoming visitors to the site.”

Janet, who served in the Women’s Royal Army Corps, said: “Being able to call somewhere like the Lord Leycester home is a huge honour and privilege.

"I’m keen to help raise the profile of this wonderful place and ensure that everyone knows its quite remarkable history and how significant it is - not just to veterans but to the country as a whole.”

Alan added: “I’ll confess I didn’t know much about the Lord Leycester when I first came to Warwick, but on that visit I just thought it was magnificent. I phoned Jan and told her all about it, and we thought it would just be a marvellous place to live.

"We’ve been made so welcome already and are looking forward to getting involved wholeheartedly in life at the Lord Leycester and Warwick.”

For more information on the Lord Leycester, its Brethren, and events and activities, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/