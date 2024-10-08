"We know it will be missed": council is forced to cut down beloved Leamington cedar tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved and prominent cedar tree in Leamington town centre will have to be cut down for safety reasons.

Warwick District Council has announced “with great sadness” that the cedar tree, which is located close to Jephson Garden’s Parade entrance and Hitchman Fountain, is another victim of is a further victim of honey fungus - the cause of the decline of a number of the

park’s veteran trees.

Despite the efforts of the Council’s Green Spaces team to nurture the tree to prolong its life, the effects of climate change have accelerated the spread of the disease, and it now needs to be felled.

The cedar tree in Jephson Gardens needs to be felled for safety reasons. Picture supplied.

Cllr Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We know the tree will be missed by local people.

"Nevertheless, as custodians of the district’s parks and open spaces the Council has the responsibility to ensure the safety of the community, which given its location in a high footfall area close to the Parade will require its removal.

"I am grateful to the Green Spaces team and colleagues from Warwickshire County Council for the work they do to preserve and maintain our wonderful collection of mature trees, which are such an asset to our town.”

The cedar will be felled during the week beginning October 14.

There are plans for a replacement tree to be planted later this year.

In 2022, the council had to fell another ancient cedar tree - which was located on the junction of Newbold Terrace East and Willes Road in the park – “in the interests of safety”.

That too had honey fungus and could not be saved.