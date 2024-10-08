Leamington charities and organisations have been given thousands of pounds in grants from town council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Town Council allocates individual grants of up to £2,000, distributed across three funding rounds throughout the fiscal year which runs from April to March.
The grants for this round will support a diverse range of projects, including Action Menopause Warwickshire for its Peer Support Group Meetings for perimenopausal and menopausal women The Sydni Centre for APNA daycare for the Elders Apna Group, Bee Friendly Leamington to oay for accreditation for Leamington to become a recognised Bee Friendly Town, The Shree Krishna Resource Centre to pay for its Diwali Lights Switch On event and Leamington History Group for its Digital Local History Archive.
Also to benefit were The Myton Hospices for its inpatient nursing care for residents of Leamington parish, the Primary biliary cholangitis foundation for support and empowerment for individuals affected by PBC, The Rotary Club of Leamington for its Santa in the Priors event, the Shakespeare Soroptimists for their Wellbeing Courtyard project, VASA: Volunteer Community Transport service, Warwickshire Vision for its Leamington Vision Support Centre and social and recreational club for visually impaired people.
Cllr Judith Clarke, the Mayor of Leamington, said: “The town council is committed to supporting worthy causes through our Community Grant Fund.
"This funding is available for community and voluntary groups delivering impactful projects that benefit Leamington residents.
"The deadline for the next funding round is December 6.
“We encourage eligible organisations to visit our website, review the requirements, and apply for funding.”
Details for the third round can be found on the Leamington Town Council website here https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Community-Grants.aspx