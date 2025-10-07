Warwickshire market operator named as finalist for ‘Best Family Business’ at national awards

CJ's Events Warwickshire have been named as finalist for a national award. Photo by Malgorzata Szydlik/mks-photography-studio.com

A market operator in Warwickshire has been named as a finalist for a national award.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Best Family Business’ category at the 2025 UK Small Business Awards.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire is a family-run business which organised and delivers markets and events across Warwickshire and beyond.

This includes weekly markets, food festivals and seasonal events in Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth and Rugby.

Jamie Probert-Walker, director at CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as a finalist for Best Family Business.

"Being a family-run company is at the heart of everything we do.

"It shapes our values, the way we work with others, and how we support our traders and communities.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team and the amazing support we receive from local people and businesses.”

The Small Business Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on December 13.