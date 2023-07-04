Warwickshire Paralympian takes part in national relay as part of climate action campaign

Anna Turney, from Long Itchington, who competed for Team GB in two Winter Games, skied the dry slope in Akers Avenue, Birmingham, for the Running Out of Time relay.

A Warwickshire Paralympian has taken part in a national relay as part of a climate action campaign.

Running Out of Time is a celebration and call to action on climate.

tage 228 and 229 baton carrier Baljit Chohan (left), Anna Turney and Running Out of Time support team members. Picture supplied.

Runners, walkers, cyclists and other sportspeople are passing the baton over 366 stages from Ben Nevis on June 10, to the finish line by Big Ben on July 11.

Along the way, the relay has been visiting schools, beauty spots and projects to tackle the climate crisis and preserve nature.

Anna said: "As a farmer’s daughter I have always been connected to nature.

"“I’m naturally quite optimistic.

Anna Turney on the dry ski slope at Ackers Adventure, with Running Out of Time support team members either side. Picture supplied.

"Climate change is scary, which is why we have to make a difference, but it is possible if we act now.”

Having young children, aged seven and two, and worrying for their future has also been a motivation for Anna.

Responding to this week's Climate Change Committee report, which showed the UK falling behind on the green transition, she said: "The government needs to implement Net Zero at the top level but we need to do that at our level as well.

"We need to look after flora and fauna, educate our children better.

