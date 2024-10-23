Warwickshire Police adds three new speed enforcement vans to its fleet
The vans will be positioned on the county’s ‘high harm routes’, using data from Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership with the aim of reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.
The vans are fitted with new technology including:
- Cameras that provide clearer images and better facial identification of the driver
- The ability to capture other offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, driver not in a position to have proper control of a vehicle and vehicles in a dangerous condition.
- ANPR fitted to the front and rear of the vans
- Night time capability through infrared lighting
- The new vans are also equipped with blue lights meaning they can be used for road safety and ANPR operations.
Two new camera enforcement officers have also joined Warwickshire Road Safety Unit (WRSU).
Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said: “The three new speed vans are part of a £600k investment announced in March last year to enhance road safety on Warwickshire’s roads.
“We recognise that speeding is often a key factor in collisions and that’s why over the last year we have significantly improved our effectiveness in tackling speeding drivers by ensuring we have the latest technology and processes to drive behaviour change, deliver impactful road safety campaigns and improve our service to members of the public.
“These improvements ensure Warwickshire Police is fit for the future and deliver on our enduring vision to protect people from harm.”