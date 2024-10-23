Warwickshire Police adds three new speed enforcement vans to its fleet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire Police has taken delivery of three new speed enforcement vans, to be deployed at more than 70 sites across the county.

The vans will be positioned on the county’s ‘high harm routes’, using data from Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership with the aim of reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

The vans are fitted with new technology including:

One of the new speed vans. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Cameras that provide clearer images and better facial identification of the driver

The ability to capture other offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, driver not in a position to have proper control of a vehicle and vehicles in a dangerous condition.

ANPR fitted to the front and rear of the vans

Night time capability through infrared lighting

The new vans are also equipped with blue lights meaning they can be used for road safety and ANPR operations.

Two new camera enforcement officers have also joined Warwickshire Road Safety Unit (WRSU).

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said: “The three new speed vans are part of a £600k investment announced in March last year to enhance road safety on Warwickshire’s roads.

“We recognise that speeding is often a key factor in collisions and that’s why over the last year we have significantly improved our effectiveness in tackling speeding drivers by ensuring we have the latest technology and processes to drive behaviour change, deliver impactful road safety campaigns and improve our service to members of the public.

“These improvements ensure Warwickshire Police is fit for the future and deliver on our enduring vision to protect people from harm.”

Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership Philip Seccombe said: “I am pleased to see this significant investment in road safety come to fruition as it moves us closer to our ambitious target of halving the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 2030.

“If we are to reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads we need to look at all aspects of road safety to make our roads safer. WRSP is working with partners to look at road design and management, setting appropriate speed limits, and encouraging and advocating for vehicle-based speed limiting.

“We are also raising awareness through education and communications that we need all drivers to take responsibility for themselves and others’ safety by always staying within the speed limit and at an appropriate speed for the conditions. If everyone can do this, our roads will become much safer immediately.”