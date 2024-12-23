Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner wants public's views on force funding

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe. Picture supplied.

Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, is inviting residents to share their views on the funding they contribute towards policing and community safety through a newly launched survey.

The call for feedback comes after the recent announcement of the Government’s funding settlement for Warwickshire Police for the next financial year.

The settlement, outlined in Parliament on Tuesday, indicates a potential overall funding increase of 5.9 per cent (£8.3 million) for the county.

However, this is slightly below the national average increase for police forces. Of this amount, just under £5 million comes directly from Government grants, while £3.2 million is dependent on an increase in the Police Precept—the portion of the police budget funded through Council Tax.

Despite the increase, rising costs in areas such as inflation, officer pay, overtime, and national insurance, alongside other unavoidable pressures, mean that the cost of delivering policing in Warwickshire is expected to rise significantly.

Current estimates suggest that in excess of £10 million extra will be required in 2025/26 compared to the current year.

To meet this funding gap, a combination of Police Precept increases and efficiency savings will be necessary to maintain current service levels and safeguard against future financial uncertainties.

For Warwickshire to access the full funding increase outlined by the Government, the Police Precept would need to rise by £14 per year (27p per week) for an average Band D household. Properties in lower bands would pay less, while those in higher bands would pay more.

Commissioner Seccombe is keen to hear residents’ views on this proposed approach before presenting his budget to the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel in February.

He said: “While the Government’s funding settlement shows an increase on paper, it does not fully cover the rising costs of providing policing in Warwickshire and assumes local households will pay the maximum allowable increase in the Police Precept.

"Even with this increase, efficiency savings will still be required to deliver a balanced budget.

“I am confident that we can achieve these savings without reducing frontline services, but any decision to set the Police Precept below £14 per year would have significant consequences.

"It would force the Chief Constable and I to make difficult decisions, potentially impacting our ability to meet the county’s policing needs.

“Warwickshire Police has made great strides in recent years, with record numbers of officers, increased visibility, and improved protection for the most vulnerable.

"I want to ensure we continue building on this progress, as well as maintain funding for victim support and crime prevention projects.

"A lower Police Precept increase risks undermining these improvements.

“However, I recognise the financial challenges many households are facing.

"Balancing what is fair and affordable for residents with the resources required to deliver effective policing is a difficult decision.

“That’s why it is so important for me to hear from people across Warwickshire.

"I encourage everyone to take a few moments to complete my short survey and share their views.

"Your feedback will play a vital role in shaping the decisions we make in the months ahead.”

The survey is available online now at https://www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk/budget-2025-26/