Warwickshire Police make appeal to help find girl looking in distress in Rugby
Warwickshire Police have made an appeal to find a girl who was spotted looking in distress in Rugby.
Warwickshire Police have said: “This afternoon (Saturday, October 26), we have received calls to report concern for a young girl looking in distress in the Ashlawn Road area.
"She is described as being between 8 and 13 years old, of slim build and wearing a black crop top, green shorts and no footwear.
"Officers are presently out looking for her but, in the meantime, if you spot her, please call 999 citing incident 145 of today's date. “We appreciate the dash cam image is blurry, but we've included it in this appeal as it may help.”