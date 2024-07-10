Warwickshire primary school pupils choose their book award winner for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Author Simon James Green has received the Warwickshire Junior Book Award for 2024 as voted for by primary school pupils from across the county.

Year 5 and 6 pupils gave their stamp of approval to award-winning author Simon and his book Finn Jones Was Here in the annual award hosted by Warwickshire Schools Library Service (WSLS).

Green, who has published more than 12 books for both children and young adults, said he was delighted to win such a special award: “It means such a lot to win awards like these that are voted for by the readers themselves and to be here today to meet them has been fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is delivered in primary schools during the summer term to boost reading for pleasure, with students encouraged to read and select their favourite book from four shortlisted titles, chosen by specialist librarians from Warwickshire Schools Library Service.

Photo (from left to right): authors Clare Weze, Simon James Green, and Beth Lincoln, at this year’s Warwickshire Junior Book Award ceremony. Credit: Warwickshire County Council.

The shortlisted books chosen for pupils to read this year were: Finn Jones Was Here by Simon James Green, The Swifts by Beth Lincoln, The Storm Swimmer by Clare Weze, and Safiyyah's War by Hiba Noor Khan.

This year’s initiative culminated with the final award ceremony at Kings High School, Warwick, that saw three of the authors attend in person, including New York Times best-selling author Beth Lincoln, Simon James Green, and Clare Weze, as well as Ayub Khan, Head of Communities, Libraries, Heritage and Registration services at Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, WCC’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "The Warwickshire Junior Book Award is a great initiative to encourage primary school students across the county to discover the many benefits of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reading for pleasure is known to enhance well-being and empathy and is closely linked with an increase in academic success.

“I would like to thank our Schools Library Service and the authors for their participation in this event.

"These child-friendly book awards are increasingly popular among Warwickshire schools, and our staff are available to help any schools that would like to get involved and use literature to enhance the educational experience of their students.”