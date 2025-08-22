Warwickshire pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants invited to register for national scheme

Supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, the Best Bar None scheme promotes responsible management and safer environments in pubs, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Hospitality venues across Warwickshire are being invited to register for a nationally recognised scheme.

In Warwickshire, the scheme is being used to strengthen community safety and improve customer experience.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs can apply and to achieve Best Bar None status, venues must demonstrate excellence in:

Venue management

Staff training and welfare

Customer safety and wellbeing

Customer service and community engagement

The Warwick district Best Bar None pilot scheme, run by Warwickshire County Council in conjunction with Warwick District Council and the Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative, saw several venues receive accreditation for the 2025 Awards.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership board, said: “The Best Bar None scheme is all about supporting Warwickshire’s night-time economy and celebrating the people who work so hard to ensure customers have a great experience.

“We want to recognise and reward the very best venues when it comes to safety, training, management, and customer service, and it is fantastic that we are now opening this up to businesses in Nuneaton and Bedworth borough and Stratford-on-Avon district following a successful pilot scheme in Warwick district last year.

“If you run a hospitality business, joining the scheme will help get national recognition for your hardworking staff and for your personal commitment to raising standards, whether you run a pub, bar or other venue.”

The scheme is part of a wider multi-agency effort to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, address serious violence, and make Warwickshire a safer, healthier, and more enjoyable place to live, work, and visit. It is supported by the Safer Warwickshire Partnership, the voluntary sector, and local businesses.

Registration is open until September 30.

For more information or to apply go to: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/warwickshire-best-bar-none