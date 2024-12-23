Warwickshire recycling centres open for pre-booked visits over Christmas and New Year period
All sites in the county will be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve all sites will shut at lunchtime.
Pre-booking is in place to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre and it is advised to book in advance. The opening hours are 9.30am to 3pm weekdays and 8.30am to 4pm at weekends.
Booked visits are available for a 15-minute slot for a car or a car and small trailer. Appointments can also be made on the day where there is availability.
To book go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc
Reuse shops at the recycling centres will also be open during the Christmas holidays. For opening times and days go to: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops
Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment and heritage and culture said: “I want to thank householders in Warwickshire, who have also stepped up their recycling in 2024 as well as reduced general waste.
"Thanks to efforts to separate out recycling in homes up and down the county, our recycling in Warwickshire has risen.
“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web over the holidays, including how to book a visit to a recycling centre.
"The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues.
"Please separate your waste streams for recycling as you pack your car. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”