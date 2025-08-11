Warwickshire residents and workplaces encouraged to get on their bikes for 'Cycle September'

Residents and workplaces in Warwickshire are being encouraged to get on their bikes for the upcoming 'Cycle September' initiative. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Residents and workplaces in Warwickshire are being encouraged to get on their bikes for the upcoming 'Cycle September' initiative.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council has teamed up again with cycling platform Love to Ride to promote the benefits of cycling.

By logging bike trips during ‘Cycle September’, riders can be in with the chance of winning prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last Love to Ride event – May’s Bike Month Challenge – Sarah Burbury, who works for the Leamington-based company The Transportation Consultancy, was selected at random as the winner of the month’s grand prize – a £4,000 holiday.

Riders of every level is invited invited to participate and they can ride anywhere, anytime in September – even a 10-minute ride around the park will enter them into the draws.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult to know where to start, as travelling by car has become so engrained in our daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling.

“Cycle September is for everyone. There is no special gear needed and definitely no pressure to ride long distances. Every ride counts, it’s an opportunity to get outside, feel good and connect with others in your area.

“We hope that Cycle September with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to do the same.”

For more information or to sign up to ‘Cycle September’ go to: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire