Warwickshire residents asked for feedback on their pharmacy services

By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:41 GMT
Residents in Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to complete a short online survey about their experience of pharmacy services to assess future and current needs in the area.

The survey is being conducted by Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council on behalf of their Health and Wellbeing Boards.

The councils say results of the survey will help to create the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

Residents in Coventry and Warwickshire are invited to complete a short online survey about their experience of pharmacy services to assess future and current needs in the area.

According to the councils, the PNA will be used to make decisions about future changes to pharmaceutical services.

The survey results will also help to commission NHS-funded services that can be provided by local community pharmacies.

It will also be used by local authorities and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) when commissioning services to meet local health needs and priorities.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder at Warwickshire County Council for adult social care and health said: “The survey is a great opportunity for everyone to highlight their own experience of pharmacy services.

"Your comments are very much needed to help us continue to support your health and wellbeing, whilst at the same time, helping us to shape the future of pharmacy services.”

The survey is anonymous and confidential and anyone who uses a local pharmacy is invited to give their views by visiting coventry.gov.uk/pharmacysurvey

If anyone requires a paper copy or needs another format or language, they should email their name and address to [email protected] or call 01926 731 484 and leave a message stating your name, number, the request for a pharmacy survey and the address for the survey to be sent to.

The PNA is due to go to public consultation in the spring.

