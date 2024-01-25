Warwickshire residents asked to give opinions on the county's tips and recycling facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Warwickshire are being asked to give their opinions on the county's tips and recycling facilities.

Warwickshire County Council has launched an online survey, which closes on February 4, asking visitors to the reuse shops about their experience of donating to or buying from the shops.

Warwickshire County Council wants to know what residents think about the reuse and recycling facilities at the nine reuse facilities and recycling centres across the county. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

It also seeks views on the running of the recycling facilities and the appointment booking system.

The reuse shops house preloved goods for the home and garden including; homewares, furniture, toys and games, books, films and music, garden and DIY tools, musical instruments, exercise equipment and bikes.

Most of the reuse shops are run by Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire and proceeds go to fund projects in Warwickshire.

These shops are located at:

Burton Farm, Stratford

Cherry Orchard, Kenilworth

Hunters Lane, Rugby

Lower House Farm, Dordon

Princes Drive, Leamington

Shipston

Wellesbourne

Donations can also be made at the Stockton recycling centre.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: "Councillors are keen to hear the views of residents on our network of reuse shops and recycling centres.

"These valuable facilities in the community help us to reduce waste and maximise recycling.

“The reuse shops are very popular for donations and for picking up great bargains. The shops sold over 1,000 tonnes of items last year that would have otherwise gone to waste.

"This helps the environment and reduces carbon impact.”

“In a similar survey two years ago, residents told us there was high levels of satisfaction with the facilities and the help from site staff. We want to make sure that we are still getting this important service right and hear suggestions for ways we could improve further.”