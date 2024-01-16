Warwickshire residents encouraged to nominate charities for funding boost

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Residents in Warwickshire are being encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a share of £1million.

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards have returned for a sixth year, where residents can nominate a charity of their choice to receive £1,000.

There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000.

The Movement for Good Awards has donated more than £5million to charities in the UK and Ireland it started in 2019.

Harbury E-Wheels, and Edward’s Trust LTD are some of the Warwickshire causes that have previously benefitted from the funding.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

"All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

"Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”