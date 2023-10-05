Warwickshire residents encouraged to reduce plastic and food waste after single-use plastics ban

The legislation came in this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a new UK ban on single-use plastics, Warwickshire residents will see less single-use plastic being used across the county and are being encouraged to reduce their own plastic and food waste.

On October 1, new legislation came into effect that has banned a range of single-use plastic items, as well as imposing strict restrictions on the supply of others.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a new UK ban on single-use plastics, Warwickshire residents will see less single-use plastic being used across the county and are being encouraged to reduce their own plastic and food waste. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plastic cutlery, balloon sticks and polystyrene cups can no longer be sold by any business, regardless of their industry, and the supply of single-use plastic plates, trays and bowls are now restricted.

Warwickshire County Council says it welcomes this new ban and wants to encourage residents to consider how they could make changes to reduce plastic and food waste.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment climate and culture, said: “At Warwickshire County Council, we wholeheartedly welcome and support this new ban on single-use plastic items.

"This is the pragmatic next big step in the mission to crack down on harmful plastic waste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will protect the environment and help to cut litter – stopping plastic pollution dirtying our streets, rivers and oceans and threatening our wildlife and biodiversity.

"I would urge anyone who is able to try some of our tips for reducing plastic use and together we can continue to strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Here are some of the council’s tips:

Use re-useable and refillable options when out and about. The Refill App shows local retailers where you can take refillable cups for coffee, or bottles for water, or containers for groceries.

Not create avoidable food waste. Following a survey on the contents of Warwickshire waste bins, the council found that nearly 35 per cent was food waste and said that half of that was avoidable food waste that could have been eaten.

Only buy what you need and eat all you buy

Ditch pre-packaged fresh produce and choose; loose fruit and vegetables, switching to loose-leaf tea or a tea-bag brand that doesn’t contain plastic, switch to bars of soap and shampoo, and use local zero-waste shops.