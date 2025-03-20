Warwickshire residents help raise more than £10,000 for the Guide Dogs Charity

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST

Residents across Warwickshire have helped to raise more than £10,000 for the Guide Dogs Charity through recycling.

As an incentive to encourage residents to recycle unwanted textiles at recycling centres across the county, Warwickshire’s Waste Management Team, have been donating 10 per cent of income received from the donations to the Leamington-based Guide Dogs charity.

placeholder image
Since the last puppy – Hugo – was named in November 2021, textiles donations have continued at all sites and the waste and recycling team said the latest target amount to be reached enables another puppy to be named and followed through puppy walking and training.

Alfie, a Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy that was named by the service in 2015. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Councilplaceholder image
Alfie, a Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy that was named by the service in 2015. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Warwickshire residents have shown incredible generosity, turning unwanted textiles into a lifeline for Guide Dogs.

“This £10,000 milestone demonstrates the power of community recycling, proving that small actions can make a massive difference.

"Every bag donated helps train a life-changing guide dog, and we’re immensely grateful for everyone’s contribution. Let’s keep up this fantastic effort."

Residents are being encouraged to continue to bring their unwanted clean clothes, hats, towels sheets, blankets, duvet and pillow covers, curtains, paired shoes, bags and belts (in any condition) to their local household waste recycling centre.

The items should be put in a plastic bag to keep them clean and dry but no duvets or pillows can be taken.

Residents will be given the opportunity to vote for the name of the new puppy on Facebook over the coming weeks and should follow @warwickshirerecycles for more details.

