Warwickshire residents invited to free child car seat checks and vehicle maintenance advice events

Residents in Warwickshire are being invited to attend free child car seat and vehicle safety check events this month.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, who is hosting the event, says from previous years, it found around 80 per cent of child car seats either do not fit the car, are incompatible with the child, or need adjustment such as re-routing of seatbelt or adjustment of head restraints.

The sessions will be held across the county from February 20- 24.

The events are open to all Warwickshire residents, and beyond, and are free to attend with no need to book.

Here is the list of venues hosting the free events:

- February 20: Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, Leamington

- February 21: Stratford Leisure Centre

- February 22: The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, Rugby

- February 23: Bedworth Leisure Centre

- February 24: Coleshill Leisure Centre