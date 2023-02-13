Warwickshire residents invited to free sessions about using a bike for work and leisure

Residents can also have their bike looked at and adjusted as well as security marked

Residents in Warwickshire looking for information about travelling around the county by bike can find out more at a series of free sessions this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire County Council’s road safety and active travel team is encouraging residents to bring bikes along to a series of ‘Dr Bike’ events.

A previous Dr Bike session. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

These sessions will include the opportunity for residents:

~ To have their bikes looked at by an experienced mechanic, who will make on-the-spot minor adjustments and advise on any maintenance issues;

Advertisement

Advertisement

~ To get their bikes security marked and uploaded on to the national Bike Registry database

~ To talk to Warwickshire County Council’s active travel officers about making the switch to more active travel for work and leisure.

The free sessions will be taking place at:

~ March 13 from 9am to 2pm at Atherstone Leisure Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

~ April 6 from 9.30am to 12pm at Pingles Leisure Centre in Nuneaton

~ April 6 from 1.30pm to 4pm at Bedworth Leisure Centre

~ May 10 from 9.30am to 12pm at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington

~ May 10 May from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge, both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventures by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that these free Dr Bike sessions will encourage residents to get their bikes out of storage, bring them along to get checked over and start to enjoy the many benefits of cycling for themselves.”

Warwickshire County Council recently joined the Love to Ride family of partner organisations, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel, not just leisure.

Residents can sign-up with the Love to Ride cycling platform by going to: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Advertisement

Advertisement