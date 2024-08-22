Warwickshire residents invited to join 'Cycle September' scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Warwickshire are being invited to join the 'Cycle September' scheme.

Warwickshire County Council is joining forces with cycling platform Love to Ride to promote the benefits of cycling to residents and businesses across the county.

By logging their bike trips on the Love to Ride app, riders can win prizes, such as £2,000 cash.

Riders of every level are invited to participate and can ride anywhere, anytime in September – even a 10-minute ride around the park will enter residents into the draws. Workplaces can also host competitions.

Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge, both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult to know where to start, as travelling by car has become so engrained in our daily lives.

"However, we are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling.

“We hope that Cycle September with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to do the same.”

Thomas Stokell, CEO of Love to Ride said: “At a time when environmental issues, wellness, and money-saving are an important factor for many, there has never been a better time to ride a bike.

"We aim to create positive change through our cycling programs and to promote healthier, happier people, places and businesses.”

How to get involved

Sign up and register for the challenge at: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Log rides using the Love to Ride app which can be downloaded on Apple or Android devices - people can also turn on auto logging

Earn points by riding your bike and encouraging others to join.

More points means more entries into the prize draws.