Warwickshire residents invited to join free activities during 'libraries week'

There will also be an overdue books and fines amnesty.

This October, libraries across Warwickshire will be taking part in ‘libraries week’ with a series of events.

This year’s theme is ‘go green’ and there will be activities for all ages taking place between Monday October 2 to Sunday October 8.

Here’s some of the free events taking place:

Meet Warwickshire Wildlife Trust where visitors can chat to staff

~ October 2 at Warwick library

~ October 3 at Stratford library

~ October 4 at Wellesbourne library (library closed 12.30pm to 1.30pm)

~ October 5 at Shipston library (library closed 12.30pm to 1.30pm)

‘Greening Your Home’ livestream by the British Library

On October 7, visitors at Rugby or Leamington libraries can watch the ‘Greening Your Home’ livestream at 2pm. Climate expert and professor Jonathan Gregory will discuss the impacts of climate change, and the practical steps people can all take to make homes more energy efficient and sustainable.

Tote bag upcycling for adults

Libraries will be holding upcycle sessions – with materials and a tote bag provided – using with the faces of Warwickshire icons, George Eliot and William Shakespeare at:

~ October 2 at Shipston library (10am to 12pm)

~ October 4 at Alcester library (2pm to 4pm)

~ October 5 at Warwick library (2pm to 4pm)

~ October 6 at Wellesbourne library (2pm to 4pm)

~ October 9 at Stratford library (10am to 12pm)

National Poetry Day with David Calcutt

~ On October 5, Kenilworth library will host poet and playwright David Calcutt from 1.30pm to 3pm, where he will read poems and discussing the different things that people value most in their lives. Participants will be encouraged to share stories and work with David to write a short poem.

Meet the author events

~ On October 2 at Stratford library, Warwick author Rick Thompson will talk about his new books ‘Park Life’ and ‘A River Avon Year’. The event starts at 7pm.

~ On October 4 at Stratford library, local author Guy Hale will discuss his novel ‘Killing Me Softly’ at 2pm.

Overdue books and fines amnesty

~ From October 1 to 31, Warwickshire Libraries is extending an overdue books and fines amnesty, encouraging customers to return any long-lost items.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "Libraries Week provides a wonderful platform for Warwickshire to celebrate its cherished libraries and their important role in fostering learning and free access to knowledge for individuals of all ages.

"Our libraries are also fantastic spaces to promote sustainability, as they grant many people access to shared information, lessening the need for personal book and digital device ownership.

“This year Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to present an engaging line-up of free virtual and in-person events during the first week of October, and we look forward to welcoming familiar faces and newcomers alike to enjoy our vibrant library spaces which are always welcoming and open to all to enjoy."