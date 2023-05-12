Carers Trust Heart of England ‘is on the look out for local heroes’ as it gets set to host its Carer Awards event on Thursday June 8 at St Mary's Guildhall in Coventry.

Warwickshire residents are being invited to nominate the ‘stars of the care industry’ for an awards event taking place next month.

The Coventry based charity, which support carers and their families by providing quality, individually tailored care support services, is now calling upon the public to have their say ahead of the event.

People have until May 22 to submit their nominations for each of the six awards, which include honours for local businesses, GP’s, schools and carers of all ages.

The awards evening takes place during Carers Week (June 5 to 11), an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Carers Trust Heart of England is also hosting a variety of exciting events across Coventry and Warwickshire to celebrate Carers Week, including laughter therapy, golf and flower arranging sessions.

Sarah Wakeman, fundraising and business development manager at the charity said: “There are over 16,000 unpaid carers known to us in Coventry and Warwickshire, with each and every one working tirelessly to support someone they care for.

“Carers Week is a national initiative which aims to highlight the many challenges these incredible people face on a daily basis.

"Our Carer Awards aims to celebrate the work of these people and that is why we’re calling upon members of the public to nominate those that go above and beyond to make a positive impact to someone’s life.

“We are also encouraging local businesses to get involved and invite them to offer sponsored prizes wherever possible.

"We’re determined to make this year’s Carers Week the best yet and any support would be much appreciated.”