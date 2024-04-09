Warwickshire residents urged to get into gear and to take part in annual charity cycling challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire residents are being urged to get into gear and to take part in an annual charity cycle challenge.

Myton Hospices will be hosting the event which starts at the Warwick hospice site on August 4.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myton Hospices is hosting its annual cycle challenge in August. Photo supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year there will be four distances to choose from – 20k, 50k, 100k and 100 miles.

If participants pledge to raise more than £100, they will receive a 2024 cycle jersey and Myton’s top three fundraisers will receive a Myton hoodie.

Once they have completed their chosen distance, the cyclists be welcomed back to Warwick Myton Hospice where there will be food, drinks and entertainment.

Back by popular demand on the 100km and 100 mile routes is the Saintbury Hill timed hill climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man and one woman will also be in with the chance of being crowned the Myton Champions and win a champions jersey.

If someone would like to participate they don’t have a bike they can hire one from the charity by contacting Myton’s Events Team at [email protected] – but there are a limited number of hire bikes and these will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The Myton Hospices hopes to raise £37,500 from this event, which could fund the running cost of their Inpatient Unit at Warwick Myton Hospice for seven days.

Those who also sign up before May 7 can take advantage of the early bird discount.