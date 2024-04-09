Warwickshire residents urged to join other volunteers by lending an ear to those in need

Warwickshire residents are being urged to join other volunteers by lending an ear to those in need

NHS and Care Volunteer Responders is calling for residents to join the ‘Check In and Chat’ service which supports the NHS and some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

Through the service, volunteers offer support to people struggling with loneliness and isolation by offering a compassionate listening ear through friendly phone calls.

One million calls have been made by volunteers to date across England.

Among the current volunteers is Warwickshire resident Beth Crowder.

Beth said: “Once you start volunteering you never want to stop! It’s such an amazing feeling knowing you are supporting someone.

“It’s amazing the difference a phone call can make, you can hear their happiness over the phone.

"Having someone there to talk with and get encouragement from is a great boost for them. And it’s the same for me. The calls make my day, just as much as theirs.

"It’s a great feeling knowing you have helped someone.”

Beth Crowder is one of the thousands of volunteers supporting vulnerable people, the NHS and healthcare teams across England. She hopes her efforts will encourage fellow Warwickshire residents to step forward and give volunteering a go.

Sam Ward, deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: "A Check in and Chat phone call with a volunteer has the ability to brighten a person's day, lift their spirits and even improve their wellbeing.

"But that works both ways, because volunteers are regularly sharing just how much they also benefit from making Check in and Chat calls.

"It’s heartening to know that one million of these wonderful calls and conversations have taken place, and we’re hoping to inspire people in Warwickshire to be part of the team making the next million calls.”

For more details and how to sign up go to: nhscarevolunteerresponders.org

Receiving a Check In and Chat call is easy and completely free.

Residents in Warwickshire can also request support for themselves or someone they know, with that person's permission, by calling 0808 196 3382.